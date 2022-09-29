September 29, 2022 - Governor Brian P. Kemp hosted a press conference this morning at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to update the public on the latest news surrounding Hurricane Ian. He was joined by Chatham County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Jones, along with state and local emergency management officials and local leaders.

Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a Category 4 storm, but overnight has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Chatham County is currently under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm warning and Storm Surge Warning. A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

