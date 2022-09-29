September 29, 2022 - Governor Brian P. Kemp hosted a press conference this morning at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to update the public on the latest news surrounding Hurricane Ian. He was joined by Chatham County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Jones, along with state and local emergency management officials and local leaders.
Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a Category 4 storm, but overnight has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Chatham County is currently under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm warning and Storm Surge Warning. A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
As of 8 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian has sustained winds at 65 mph and is moving NE at 8 mph.
"The fortunate thing for us is that Georgians have been aware of this storm for many days now," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "We have communicated directly and been transparent on what we're seeing... this has been a storm that has been very hard to predict."
"This is a Tropical Storm, it's a big weather event," he continued. "It has been a devastating storm and we should not take anything for granted."
All 159 counties in Georgia are under a statewide emergency order issued by Governor Kemp that took effect Sept. 29 at 7 a.m., and Chatham County and Savannah are under a local emergency order.
Potential impacts to our area are expected today and Friday and include gusty winds that are potentially Tropical Storm strength, the possibility of low-end hurricane-force wind gusts, potential isolated tornadoes, 4-6” of rainfall, elevated tides, possible life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, and a storm surge of 4-6 ft. Residents in low-lying areas or areas that typically see storm related flooding should stay alert for possible flooding.
"I would urge Georgia citizens to be over-prepared and hopefully this storm under-delivers," added Kemp.
Operations are currently scheduled to continue at the Georgia Ports until 6 p.m., but all vessels have been moved to safe locations. All vessels have also departed the Brunswick port terminal and pilot operations have ceased until the storm passes. The Georgia Ports Authority will reassess needs and an expected timeline for return to operations on Friday.
The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport plans on remaining open and operational as weather conditions allow.
Georgia Power reminds customers that they can visit georgiapower.com/storm to report outages and view the real-time outage map to see area effects and updates.
Georgia DOT will make determinations on bridges and state controlled roads if they become unsafe due to winds or flooding. The Talmadge Bridge currently remains open, but the Sidney Lanier Bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic and the Houlihan Bridge is closed to marine traffic. Welcome Centers and Rest Areas in South, Central and Coastal Georgia (Georgia DOT Districts 3, 4 and 5) began 24 hour operations on Wednesday, Sept. 28. For real-time road conditions, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org.
Residents and businesses are urged to review emergency plans and kits ahead of the arrival of inclement weather. Information on preparedness can be found at ready.chathamcountyga.gov. Residents can sign up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up-to-date information as it becomes available.
