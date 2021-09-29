September 29, 2021 - There will be a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 to fill the vacancy for the Representative for GA House District 165.
The League of Women Voters Coastal Georgia will host a virtual Candidate Forum on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 from 5:30-7 p.m. with the five individuals who have qualified to run for the seat. The forum will be moderated by Wanda S. Lloyd, author and former chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University.
The candidates are:
- Clinton Cowart (L), Actor
- Sabrina Green-Kent (D), Payroll Specialist for ILA 141
- Hon. Edna Jackson (D), Former Mayor of Savannah
- Antwan Lang (D), Former Member, Chatham County Board of Elections
- Clinton Young (D), Army Specialist (ret), businessman
Participants in the forum can register at lwvcga.org, and are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates by Oct. 3.
