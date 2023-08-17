August 17, 2023 - The Georgia Trust has announced the appointment of W. Wright Mitchell as its new president and chief executive officer. He will begin the role effective Sept. 5, 2023, with transition support from retiring President and CEO Mark C. McDonald, who has led the organization for the past 15 years.
Mitchell’s appointment concludes a national search process completed by a search committee led by former Georgia Trust Board Chair David A. Smith.
“As we look to the future, we’re confident that Wright is the perfect person to lead the Georgia Trust,” Smith said. “With impressive qualifications and a passion for historic preservation, Wright will build on the Trust’s fifty-year legacy of protecting Georgia’s historic places and lead the organization through a new era of growth, engagement and impact.”
“Wright brings a combination of strong legal experience and over 15 years of professional involvement in historic preservation,” said Tiffany Alewine, Georgia Trust Board Chair.
The Atlanta native grew up in Buckhead and comes from a successful law career in private practice, specializing in civil litigation and historic preservation law. In 2005, Mitchell founded the Buckhead Heritage Society and served as its volunteer president for 10 years. Under his leadership, Buckhead Heritage implemented numerous historic preservation programs and received the Excellence in Rehabilitation Award from the Georgia Trust in 2009 for the restoration of Harmony Grove Cemetery. Buckhead Heritage also brokered the deal with the City of Atlanta that allowed for the Randolph-Lucas-Jones House (Georgia Trust 2020 Excellence in Rehabilitation Award recipient) to be relocated from Buckhead to Ansley Park.
While involved with Buckhead Heritage, Mitchell continued to practice law and opened his own practice, where he litigated historic preservation cases and advised neighborhoods and homeowners on a variety of historic preservation related topics.
“It is an honor to be named president and CEO of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation,” said Mitchell. “Over the past 15 years, Mark McDonald has done an outstanding job of leading the organization by increasing membership and revenue, strengthening existing programs, implementing new initiatives and establishing important connections with local preservation groups across the state. I look forward to working with the Georgia Trust staff and Board of Trustees to build on the solid foundation that Mark has established.”
Mitchell is a graduate of The Lovett School in Atlanta and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from Emory University.
Mitchell previously served on the Georgia Trust Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2012 and held several officer roles including vice chairman.
Wright currently serves as an emeritus board member of Buckhead Heritage and is a member of The Lovett School Board of Trustees. Previously, Wright served on the board of the Atlanta Preservation Center and was appointed to the Georgia Governor’s Mansion Executive Fine Arts Committee and City of Atlanta Sesquicentennial Civil War Commission.
