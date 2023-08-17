August 17, 2023 - The Georgia Trust has announced the appointment of W. Wright Mitchell as its new president and chief executive officer. He will begin the role effective Sept. 5, 2023, with transition support from retiring President and CEO Mark C. McDonald, who has led the organization for the past 15 years.

Mitchell’s appointment concludes a national search process completed by a search committee led by former Georgia Trust Board Chair David A. Smith.

