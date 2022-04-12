April 12, 2022 - Bryan County recently released their ninth update following the April 5, 2022 tornado.
Crews will continue collecting storm debris from the side of the road this week. All storm debris should be separated into vegetative (logs, branches, etc.) construction (building materials, windows) and white goods (appliances) and pushed to the side of the road for pickup. Separate any hazardous chemicals for proper disposal by other means. Please be patient with this process.
All volunteers should continue to report to Lanier Primary to check in before doing any work in the area. Volunteer opportunities can vary from day to day depending on needs.
Monetary donations can be made my calling United Way at 211. At this point, only individually wrapped snacks, electrolytes, chap-stick, sunscreen, and other aid for first responders is requested. United Way is helping to take some of the workload from Bryan County Family Connections (BCFC), so that BCFC can focus on helping individuals on site.
Bryan County Community Development is waiving building permit fees for those rebuilding damage associated with the tornado. Contractors and property owners may submit for building permits through our online portal Evolve Public (infovisionsoftware.com). You may email dmonaco@bryan-county.org or call 912-756-7962. Residents are encouraged to apply for the necessary permits, including electrical, as part of the service is verifying contractors are licensed in the state of Georgia. You do not need permits for fence or roof repairs or to secure your property.
To see all Bryan County updates, visit www.BryanCountyGa.org home page and look for the April 5 Tornado Updates button or the Bryan County, Georgia Facebook.
