April 18, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire is partnering with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) to offer a complimentary clinic on Tuesday, April 25, to assist Bryan County residents with a range of civil legal issues. Ask A Lawyer Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bryan County Senior Citizens Center located at 93330 Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill.
Attorneys from Georgia Legal Services Program’s Savannah Regional Office will be available to provide advice to individuals on topics such as housing and landlord-tenant issues, domestic violence, SNAP/Food Stamps, Medicaid, wills/estates, unemployment, custody/guardianship, and other areas.
