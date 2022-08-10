St. Joseph’s/Candler and Raydient Places + Properties Form Strategic Alliance To Create A Healthier Community In Bryan County, GA.png

August 10, 2022 - Heartwood, Bryan County – St. Josephs/Candler and Raydient have announced a strategic alliance to create a unique health and wellness initiative in Heartwood at Richmond Hill that will positively impact both Heartwood residents as well as Bryan County residents as a whole.

This alliance brings together two highly successful companies with a shared vision to help families live longer, healthier lives.

