August 3, 2021 - Last Wednesday St. Joseph’s/Candler dedicated a new 10,000-square-foot facility that will hold an Urgent Care facility and space to expand for other needed medical services for this growing community.
This Urgent Care, which open to the public on Aug. 2, will improve access to affordable medical services that are unpredicted and unscheduled that everybody faces.
It is part of a three-year strategic plan St. Joseph’s/Candler launched in 2019 expand urgent care and healthcare access into the region. The plan began with a location in the new St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus and Richmond Hill is the next location on the list.
“St. Joseph’s/Candler has been in Richmond Hill for almost 30 years and as the community grows, we are growing with them to meet their healthcare needs,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “Urgent Care practices are important because they can handle most medical surprises and are far more affordable than Emergency Departments.”
The St. Joseph's/Candler Urgent Care facility in Richmond Hill is a $4 million investment in the community, and will have a $500,000 annual payroll. It is located at 12800 Hwy. 144, in front of Publix. Phase II of the project will add a primary care or specialty offices, depending on what the needs of the community are.
Walk-in urgent care practices has shown to be able to handle 80 percent of all medical surprises. But, the cost of far less than an emergency department, usually around the price a patient would pay at a primary care doctor. A hospital emergency room is typically 10- to 20-times higher.
This will be the eighth St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care facility. For more information, visit sjcurgentcare.com.
