September 21, 2022 - After a nationwide search conducted by Mercer Group Associates, Dave Smith was chosen as the new Director of Bryan County Parks and Recreation.  Four finalists were selected by the Mercer Group from 43 total applications from 18 states. Bryan County staff and the Board of Commissioners narrowed the selection to three and through the interview process, selected Dave based on his extensive of experience in managing parks and recreation departments in Virginia and North Carolina.

Smith will begin his role with Bryan County on Oct.10, 2022, and brings many credentials with him. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Profession (CPRP), Certified National Youth Sports Administrator (CYSA), Certified Pool Operator (CPO), and holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Recreation and Park Management from East Carolina University. He also is a professional member of several state associations that specialize in parks and recreation. In the North Carolina’s Recreation and Park Association, he has served multiple times as committee member and regional Chair.

