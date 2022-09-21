September 21, 2022 - After a nationwide search conducted by Mercer Group Associates, Dave Smith was chosen as the new Director of Bryan County Parks and Recreation. Four finalists were selected by the Mercer Group from 43 total applications from 18 states. Bryan County staff and the Board of Commissioners narrowed the selection to three and through the interview process, selected Dave based on his extensive of experience in managing parks and recreation departments in Virginia and North Carolina.
Smith will begin his role with Bryan County on Oct.10, 2022, and brings many credentials with him. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Profession (CPRP), Certified National Youth Sports Administrator (CYSA), Certified Pool Operator (CPO), and holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Recreation and Park Management from East Carolina University. He also is a professional member of several state associations that specialize in parks and recreation. In the North Carolina’s Recreation and Park Association, he has served multiple times as committee member and regional Chair.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity in Bryan County," said Smith. "Parks and Recreation is the only job/career/passion that I have had. I have worked in large and small agencies with experiences in park maintenance, programming (athletics), and administration and the one thing that holds true is that I have enjoyed every bit of it. I just have one very broad goal right now and that is, to make the most of the resources we have, to provide the very best recreation experiences for the citizens of Bryan County.”
Bryan County Chairman Carter Infinger is enthusiastic about the new director. “We are excited to welcome Dave to the Bryan County team. I believe that his demonstrated experience in parks and recreation management will serve the county will and help us to provide the highest level of service to our citizens.”
Smith has been married to his wife, Rosie, for 25 years, has two children, Allan and Amanda, and soon to be five grandchildren. Over the years, he has completed nine marathons, an accomplishment of which he is extremely proud.
“I look forward to getting to know and working with the Bryan County Parks and Recreation Department staff and our program participants and I thank the County Administrators and County Commission for the opportunity to serve Bryan County,” he said.
