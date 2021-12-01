December 1, 2021 - Canady's Heating Air Plumbing launched the Second Annual Canady's Coats for Kids drive for the winter season. Canady's Coats for Kids has partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to collect donations of new, unused coats for children aging from infant to 17 years old. Canady’s Coats for Kids will not be able to accept used or damaged coats.
The Canady's Coats for Kids campaign runs from now through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Canady's will deliver the coats for distribution to the United Way of the Coastal Empire on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The United Way of the Coastal Empire will distribute the coats to member agencies serving children in need in January.
Canady’s Coats for Kids will have donation sites at several convenient locations, listed below. Collection boxes will be inside each donation site’s lobby from through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
United Way of the Coastal Empire Offices
Chatham County
- 428 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401
- Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Effingham County
- 711 Zitterour Drive, Rincon, GA 31326
- Monday - Thursday, 9a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Liberty County
- 301 Olive Street, Hinesville, GA 31313
- Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bryan County
- 9611 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Canady's Heating Air Plumbing
- 504 Scott Court, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 211-B Johnny Mercer Blvd.,Wilmington Island, GA 31410
- Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information, visit Canadys.com.
