December 15, 2022 - The Backpacks of Love program, a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating hunger in school-age boys and girls in Bryan County, Ga., received extra support this Christmas season from a local commercial construction company, the Dewitt Tilton Group

For the fourth consecutive year, Dewitt Tilton Group provided financial support for Christmas dinner packages. And this year, in an effort to combat the effects of inflation and recent economic concerns, the construction company doubled its donation.

The Dewitt Tilton Group President Chris Tilton presented the check to Pastor Steve Lane, Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Community Church, alongside Dewitt Tilton Group team members Kim Thomas, Baleigh Kelly, Aaron Cradduck and Jonathan Herrington. The team then volunteered to assemble the Christmas dinner packages.

