December 15, 2022 - The Backpacks of Love program, a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating hunger in school-age boys and girls in Bryan County, Ga., received extra support this Christmas season from a local commercial construction company, the Dewitt Tilton Group.
For the fourth consecutive year, Dewitt Tilton Group
provided financial support for Christmas dinner packages. And this year, in an effort to combat the effects of inflation and recent economic concerns, the construction company doubled its donation.
The Dewitt Tilton Group President Chris Tilton presented the check to Pastor Steve Lane, Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Community Church, alongside Dewitt Tilton Group team members Kim Thomas, Baleigh Kelly, Aaron Cradduck and Jonathan Herrington. The team then volunteered to assemble the Christmas dinner packages.
“We really appreciate the generosity of the Dewitt Tilton Group and others who aid our mission,” said Lane. “With increased food prices, the extra financial assistance is very helpful.”
The volunteers packed the Christmas dinner boxes with ham or turkey, as well as shelf-stable items like canned fruits and vegetables for a complete and nutritious meal.
“Our whole team feels compelled to support our community, especially during the Christmas season,” said Chris Tilton, the Dewitt Tilton Group President. “We’ve been volunteering with Backpacks of Love for four years now, and it’s an organization we are proud to help. With the rising cost of food for families across America, we feel called to double our gift to this wonderful cause.”
Founded in 2013, Backpacks of Love sends at-risk and potentially hungry schoolchildren of Bryan County home with packages of nutritious food each Friday and before extended school breaks. A partnership between United Way of the Coastal Empire
and the New Beginnings Community Church
provides funding to procure food from Second Harvest Food Bank
. Donations from individuals, organizations and businesses like the Dewitt Tilton Group strengthen the effort.
