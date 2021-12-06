December 6, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton was presented a Preconstruction Design Award for the design of the Belfast Keller Road at Interstate 95 interchange during the Nov. 16, 2021, American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia (ACEC), Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality (GPTQ) awards summit. The project was recognized under Category 1: Innovative Solution to a Design Problem/Best Use of New Products as the first of its kind in Coastal Georgia.
The new interstate access point for Bryan County and Richmond Hill was designed to reduce the potential congestion in a growing area and create a new route for emergency services and evacuations while keeping a small, environmentally conscience, foot print. The creation of the Belfast Keller Interchange will have a distinguished impact on safety and economic development, all while improving daily quality of life throughout the growing Bryan County community for generations to come.
ACEC of Georgia holds GPTQ awards annually to recognize projects that demonstrate transportation planning and design expertise, as well as a commitment to GPTQ's goals, which include: working cooperatively to deliver the transportation program efficiently with a focus on quality; recognizing and showcasing quality achievement by the partnership and its members; and improving long-term performance and durability of Georgia's transportation system.
