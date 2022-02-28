February 28, 2022 - The Bryan County Bark Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new entrance pavilion and expanded washing station on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at the park, located at 15849 Ga Highway 144 Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
Because of a generous donation from Richmond Hill residents Bob and Charlotte Mock, the Bark Park now has a brand-new entrance pavilion and updated, stainless steel washing stations. The construction, handled by local contractor Ted Flake, took nearly eight months to complete. The Bark Park serves an estimated 1,000 dogs monthly and that is expected to increase due to these upgraded amenities.
“We are incredibly thankful for Bob and Charlotte Mock whose generous donation has fully funded the construction of a new entrance pavilion and expanded dog wash station,”said Bark Park President Wendy Bolton. “When we first started plans for the park ten years ago, I could only dream of something like this happening, and now it’s a reality through the kind donations and amazing support of community members.”
The Bryan County Bark Park’s mission is to provide a dog park for the Richmond Hill, GA area which is safe for families and where well-behaved dogs can be let off their leashes to run free. Funds raised help ensure the Bryan County Bark Park continues to provide a well maintained and clean environment for all responsible dog owners in our community.
For more information or to make a donation to the Bryan County Bark Park , go to www.bryanbarkpark.com, call 912-268-0364 or email Woof@bryanbarkpark.com
