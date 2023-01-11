New Henderson Park Gym and Fields.JPG

 

January 11, 2022 - Bryan County cut the ribbon on the new amenities at DeVaul Henderson Park on Jan. 5, 2023. To keep up with the growth in Bryan County, a 19,000 square foot double gym, two additional turf athletic fields, and additional parking have been added to the park. The gym is capable of hosting two basketball games at once and has a small meeting space, concessions, and more. Construction on the park expansion began in 2021, using $7,457,000 in SPLOST funds, and was completed under budget in the fall of 2022.

This addition supplements the current gym facility and fields in Timber Trail Park, baseball fields in The Bottom, and the amenities in Hendrix Park. The gym in Hendrix Park, destroyed in the April 2022 tornado, is expected to be rebuilt within the next two years.

