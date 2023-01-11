January 11, 2022 - Bryan County cut the ribbon on the new amenities at DeVaul Henderson Park on Jan. 5, 2023. To keep up with the growth in Bryan County, a 19,000 square foot double gym, two additional turf athletic fields, and additional parking have been added to the park. The gym is capable of hosting two basketball games at once and has a small meeting space, concessions, and more. Construction on the park expansion began in 2021, using $7,457,000 in SPLOST funds, and was completed under budget in the fall of 2022.
This addition supplements the current gym facility and fields in Timber Trail Park, baseball fields in The Bottom, and the amenities in Hendrix Park. The gym in Hendrix Park, destroyed in the April 2022 tornado, is expected to be rebuilt within the next two years.
Bryan County Chairman Carter Infinger said, “This is another great facility for Bryan County’s citizens. Through Parks and Recreation services, kids learn about sportsmanship and teamwork, which are important life skills. We want to provide the highest quality facilities and programs for this integral service. We are preparing for the growth coming to Bryan County in all aspects of our county services, whether it is in Parks and Recreation or roads and water. ”
Parks and Recreation Director Dave Smith said, “This is a much needed addition to Bryan County’s facility roster. Over 600 youths are playing basketball with Parks and Recreation this season and while we are always looking to grow our programs, space to play is often one of the limiting factors. These new facilities add a lot of new space for athletics and recreational activities.”
DeVaul Henderson Park is located adjacent to Fort McAlister Elementary school in the southern portion of Bryan County and now hosts ten tennis courts, four multi-purpose turf fields, two grass soccer fields, six baseball fields, the new gym, and other amenities.
