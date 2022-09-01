September 1, 2022 - United Community Bank has announced the addition of experienced banker Joe Ford as commercial relationship manager. In this role, Ford will be responsible for providing commercial customers with products and services to grow and operate their businesses in Chatham County.
“We’re excited to add Joe to this elite team of bankers in the Savannah area,” said Mason Waters, Regional President for United Community Bank. “He has a proven track record in consumer, commercial and real estate lending and I look forward to watching him make a positive impact in this community.”
Ford comes to United with over 25 years of experience in commercial lending and bank management. Prior to joining United, he served as commercial lender and branch manager at South Georgia Bank. Additionally, he has worked with Southeastern Bank, MidCountry Bank and The Heritage Bank.
“I am excited for the great opportunity with United,” said Ford. “It’s an honor to serve the business community with the bank’s expansive resources, capabilities and expertise. I’m eager to provide the high level of service United is known for to our community.”
Ford received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Georgia Southern University and is a graduate of Georgia Banking School. He is passionate about his local community and is active in a variety of organizations, including Liberty County Chamber of Commerce, Hinesville Housing Authority, Hinesville Rotary Club and the Fraser Center Board.
Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.
