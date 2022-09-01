September 1, 2022 - United Community Bank has announced the addition of experienced banker Joe Ford as commercial relationship manager. In this role, Ford will be responsible for providing commercial customers with products and services to grow and operate their businesses in Chatham County.

“We’re excited to add Joe to this elite team of bankers in the Savannah area,” said Mason Waters, Regional President for United Community Bank. “He has a proven track record in consumer, commercial and real estate lending and I look forward to watching him make a positive impact in this community.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.