July 18, 2023 - The Claxton Bank (TCB) has announced that their office in Richmond Hill is now a full-service bank branch. TCB offers a boutique style environment while providing a complete array of consumer and commercial banking products and services, designed specifically for their client’s individual banking needs.
In 2020, The Claxton Bank made a strategic decision to establish a Loan Production Office (LPO) in the Richmond Hill market in a concentrated effort to grow the Bank’s customer base while better serving our community. After receiving such a warm welcome from the community, TCB committed to a full-service branch on April 3, 2023. The FDIC chartered, full-service branch provides a full array of banking services including consumer deposit and saving accounts, loans, online banking, treasury services, and cash management along with competitive, commercial and consumer mortgages.
