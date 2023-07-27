July 27, 2023 - The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the 24th Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival (GOSF) October 20-22, 2023 at JF Gregory Park, 520 Cedar Street Richmond Hill GA 31324.
The RHBC Chamber has shared that Modern Day Outlaw, Gary Allan will be this year’s headliner. The California native released his first album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits at country radio, fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit and amassed over 2.8 billion total streams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.