June 3, 2022 - The law firm of Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe is welcoming longtime Richmond Hill attorney Jim Gardner as of-counsel attorney and opening a fully staffed office located at 10385 Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill dedicated to serving Bryan County and southeast Georgia.
Mr. Gardner will bring his many years of experience and expertise to the firm while working with Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe partner, Christopher R. Lane, in the management of the day-to-day activities of the Richmond Hill office. The WSWGS office in Richmond Hill will concentrate on real estate, civil litigation, estate planning, estate planning litigation and general business law.
Mr. Gardner has practiced law in Georgia and South Carolina for more than 40 years in the areas of commercial and residential real estate, civil litigation, estate planning and probate in addition to general business law. Mr. Lane’s practice focuses on commercial and residential real estate, estate planning and probate in addition to general business law.
“Our firm is proud to add Mr. Gardner, who has earned an outstanding reputation while serving Richmond Hill and southeast Georgia during his storied career,” said Lane, who often represents buyers, sellers, lenders, landlords, tenants, builders and homeowner associations in various transactional matters. “It’s exciting for WSWGS to be able to expand our firm’s footprint with a fully staffed office in Richmond Hill to serve clients in Bryan, Liberty and Long counties as well as the surrounding areas with the same approach the firm has embraced and embodied for more than 60 years. We recognize that the area is rapidly expanding, and we look forward to our firm being part of that dynamic growth.”
Bryan County has experienced enormous growth during the past two decades and is poised to grow more with the recent announcement that Hyundai Motor Group will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility at the Bryan County megasite. The facility is expected to generate more than 8,000 new jobs in the area.
In addition to the practice of law, Mr. Gardner has been an active member of the Richmond Hill community, including serving on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Richmond Hill and the Rotary Club of Richmond Hill. He is a former Board member and Chairman of the Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and past President of the Rotary Club of Richmond Hill.
“These are exciting times for Richmond Hill and Bryan County, and I am delighted to be able to join a firm such as Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe with its many capable and experienced attorneys and staff,” Gardner said. “The merger of my practice into WSWGS will tremendously increase the level of legal services and resources that we offer to residents of Richmond Hill and surrounding areas, especially with an office conveniently located to meet the needs of our clients.”
WSWGS has offices in Savannah and Bluffton, S.C., and has been the most trusted law firm in Savannah, coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry for more than 60 years, with a long history of representing clients in Chatham County, Bryan County, Effingham County, Liberty County, Long County and southeast Georgia. The firm is composed of 15 attorneys who embrace a shared value system that prioritizes the importance of our clients, respect for the practice of law and our legal and judicial system as well as the ethical responsibilities of attorneys.
Visit www.wswgs.com to learn more about Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg and Shawe, LLP.
