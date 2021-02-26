February 26, 2021 - Continuing its commitment to be the region’s first choice for on-demand healthcare, ExperCARE announced that Katie McNamee has been promoted as Business Office Manager and Site Leader for their Richmond Hill location.
McNamee has worked with ExperCARE since 2017, formerly serving as Business Services Coordinator. She holds a M.B.A. focused in healthcare management and is credentialed in medical billing and coding from Western Governors University.
“Katie has been instrumental in connecting local business to ExperCARE’s Occupational Medicine services and has led the coordination of COVID testing for their employees this past year” said ExperCARE’s Chief of Staff, Kari Smith.
ExperCARE opened its first urgent care clinic in Richmond Hill almost 12 years ago and has been recognized as Savannah Magazine’s, Best of Savannah, and Bryan County News, Best of Bryan county, year after year for its customer-focused, affordable access to high-quality healthcare.
