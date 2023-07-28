July 28, 2023 - LPL Financial LLC recently announced that financial advisor Laura Evans CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AAMS®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. She reported having served approximately $235 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

With the move, Evans launches Bloom Wealth Strategies, an independent financial practice based in Richmond Hill, Ga. The name of the firm is a nod to the Anais Nin quote that Evans says has guided her throughout her professional life: “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in the bud was greater than the risk it took to blossom.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.