RHBCC Business of the Year 2023.jpeg

 Emily Doherty, Krystal Tarr & John Hodges accepting the award.

March 3, 2023 - 

Great Oaks Bank received the 2022 Large Business of the Year Award at the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber’s annual awards reception held on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.