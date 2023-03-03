March 3, 2023 -
Great Oaks Bank received the 2022 Large Business of the Year Award at the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber’s annual awards reception held on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
“We are beyond thrilled to be named the Large Business of the Year,” said Jon Seagraves, Chief Banking Officer. “Just over four years ago we opened our doors with the vision to provide authentic community banking to the greater Richmond Hill area. Through our team’s hard work and dedication to our customers and the community, we graciously accept this award.”
Brad Brookshire, Chief Risk Officer stated, “I couldn’t be prouder of our team. This award represents our commitment to our customers and our communities.”
Visit GreatOaks.Bank for more information.
