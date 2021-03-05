March 5, 2021 - St. Joseph’s/Candler recently broke ground on a new Urgent Care facility that will expand to provide more needed medical services for this growing community.
This Urgent Care will improve access to affordable medical services that are unpredicted and unscheduled that everybody faces.
It is part of a three-year strategic plan St. Joseph’s/Candler launched in 2019 to expand urgent care and healthcare access into the region. The plan began with a location in the new St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus and Richmond Hill is the next location on our list.
“St. Joseph’s/Candler has been in Richmond Hill for almost 30 years and as the community grows, we are growing with them to meet their healthcare needs,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “Urgent Care practices are important because they can handle most medical surprises and are far more affordable than Emergency Departments.”
The new medical facility will be located at 12800 Hwy 144, in front of Publix, and is expected to open in early September. The 10,000 square foot building represents a $4 million investment in the community, and future phases of construction will include a primary care or specialty offices, depending on the needs of Richmond Hill residents.
