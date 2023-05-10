May 10, 2023 - The Richmond Hill Convention & Visitors Bureau recently unveiled a permanent interactive display at the State Visitor Information Center on I-95 S. The Richmond Hill display features an informational kiosk and graphics on where to eat, play, and stay in Richmond Hill. Highlights including the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival, historic Ft. McAllister, and a genuine Model T to showcase Henry Ford’s southern town.
“Today, we are pleased to welcome the Richmond Hill display to this Visitor Information Center, which serves to promote our state and showcase what makes our communities different,” said Rep. Ann Purcell, Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia. “This display makes Richmond Hill come to life for people traveling south on I-95 and shows them what our 100 miles of coastline has to offer.”
