May 11, 2023 - Enmarket celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting of its new Richmond Hill location at 3651 Highway 17.

A large crowd from the Richmond Hill community gathered to help celebrate their 130th store in the southeast. Guests were treated to product samplings from vendors like Red Bull, Monster Energy, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Leopold’s Ice Cream, Ghost Energy, and free giveaways. 

