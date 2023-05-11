May 11, 2023 - Enmarket celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting of its new Richmond Hill location at 3651 Highway 17.
A large crowd from the Richmond Hill community gathered to help celebrate their 130th store in the southeast. Guests were treated to product samplings from vendors like Red Bull, Monster Energy, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Leopold’s Ice Cream, Ghost Energy, and free giveaways.
“We are excited to be able to better serve our customers in Bryan County,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket, a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group. “This new store will allow us to help motorists and shoppers in one of the fastest-growing communities in the Southeast.”
The new location is at the intersection of Highway 17 and Harris Trail Road. Enmarket stands less than two miles from Exit 90 on I-95 and Richmond Hill High School.
The Harris Trail store becomes the 130th store in Enmarket’s inventory across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Its build is a refinement of Enmarket’s prototype, the store location next to the corporate offices off Ogeechee Road near Chatham Parkway, optimizing unused space in the original design and eliminating equipment. These adjustments make the store more efficient to build, operate and shop in, but the look and feel of the prototype have been retained.
The new store includes food service from the Eatery and Mooz frozen yogurt and offers an in-bay Marketwash car wash.
