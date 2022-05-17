May 17, 2022 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia donated $5,344 to the United Way of the Coastal Empire to support their Bryan County Relief efforts. As part of its Spring Change Round-Up program, Goodwill chose to donate a portion of the funds to the United Way to benefit the victims of the severe storm that devastated parts of Bryan County last month.
"It was heartbreaking to see the storm's devastating effects across Bryan County," shared Bill Kelso, Vice President, Mission Advancement at Goodwill Southeast Georgia. "As an organization, Goodwill remains committed to serving our community, stepping in where we can assist, to keep our neighbors working and achieving their goals. We know the United Way can use these funds to provide direct, specific support to those in need."
The Change Round-Up program at Goodwill allows shoppers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount while donating the change. This small change makes a huge impact.
Funds raised through the Change Round-Up program support external agencies like the Bryan County Relief Fund and Goodwill's Opportunity Centers, which provide no-cost education, support, and employment services to anyone looking to advance their career or overcome obstacles to employment.
"We are sincerely grateful for the generous support of Goodwill Southeast Georgia and their customers. The need in Bryan County is significant and these funds will help improve the lives of our friends and neighbors as they continue to rebuild," shared Brynn Grant, President & CEO, United Way of the Coastal Empire.
To learn more about the programs and services available at Goodwill's Opportunity Center, please visit www.goodwillsega.org/jobs-training.
