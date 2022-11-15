November 15, 2022 - Santa Claus will be visiting the Ways Station Shopping Center on Saturday Dec. 3, from 1.p.m. - 3.p.m to help four businesses collaborating to help children and pets in need this holiday season. There will be plenty of festive fun at Highway 17’s Ways Station Shopping Center as the community is encouraged to bring toys, pet food and funds to support families and homeless animals needing a little extra help to enjoy this magical time of year.
PawParazzi Pet Boutique and Grooming Spa is asking for donations of pet food or accessories to give rescue dogs a festive treat. Every donation will qualify for free entry into the raffle to win a $100 gift basket. The store will also be offering free pet food samples, delicious pet friendly treats and nail trims for only $10, with all proceeds donated to the Renegade Paws Shelter nonprofit organization. This organization will be bringing adoptable dogs to the store, with applications accepted for dogs hoping to find a forever home this holiday season.
The Bookstore on the Hill will be participating in the new ‘Fill Santa’s Sleigh’ event offering holiday games for children in the bookstore, free entry into a $50 gift certificate raffle with every toy donation and 10% off any purchase with the donation of two or more toys. There will also be special sales and free book grab bags with any purchase of $30 or more.
Midnight Star Pottery will participate in the fundraising event with a ‘paint your own ornament’ (make & take) event for $5 with 50% of all proceeds donated to the Toys for Tots program. The store will also be a collection point for new and unwrapped gifts to fill Santa’s Sleigh. Delicious samples of fresh baked pizza as well as discount coupons will be donated by Papa’s Pizza To Go to satisfy any cravings for tasty snacks.
Jane Honnor, Owner of PawParazzi and organizer of this initiative said, “Funds raised will go directly to support the work of Renegade Paws and Toys For Tots. We can't wait to see everyone for this amazing opportunity to give back to our community and enjoy festive fun at Ways Station Shopping Center.”
