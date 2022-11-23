November 23, 2022 - Caesarstone, the inventor of quartz surfacing, is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2022 and has decided to donate its quartz slabs to three local schools in Bryan County, GA. This material, which has a retail value of more than $800,000, will provide much-needed improvements to schools in the county where their U.S. plant is located. Caesarstone is committed to supporting local institutions, and this donation to Georgia’s fastest-growing county is a testament to that. 

Carver Elementary was the first school to benefit from Caesarstone’s generosity, receiving forty-two quartz slabs during the renovation of the school. Colors installed included the always popular Raw Concrete as well as selections from the new nature-inspired Pebbles collection. 

