September 21, 2022 - Billy’s Botanicals, a small-scale aquaponics operation and farm serving Savannah and the surrounding areas, has taken on catastrophic flooding due to unprecedented rainfall in southeast Georgia over the last few weeks.

Heavy showers left numerous properties in Bryan County flooded, including Ana and Billy Dugger’s farm. As the rain cleared, neighbors began pumping water, and the Dugger’s lower-lying land took on even more flooding.

