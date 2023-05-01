May 1, 2023 - The Board of Directors of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce has named Summer Beal the new President/CEO effective May 1, 2023.
Summer joins the RHBC Chamber from the PGA TOUR with over 16 years of experience in player relations, membership, member services and tournament administration. She was most recently the Senior Manager of Player Relations and Tournament Administration for the PGA TOUR Champions. Prior to the PGA TOUR she served as a Membership Director and Member Relations Director with ClubCorp, an industry leader in the hospitality industry. She moved to Richmond Hill two years ago from Jacksonville, Florida with her husband, a technical sales rep with Yancey Brothers, and two young children.
