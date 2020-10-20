October 20, 2020 - Thomas & Hutton recently announced that Anita Hicks has been hired in its Columbia office.
Anita Hicks joined the Thomas & Hutton Corporate Marketing team as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. She attended University of South Carolina and Georgia Military College. She brings over 13 years of experience in the Architectural, Engineering and Construction industry. Hicks’ professional experience includes proposal development, including submission of SOQs and RFQs, creation of marketing collateral, and executing marketing research. She has also been involved with marketing and advertising campaigns, assisted with writing white papers, and content creation. Anita provides communication and marketing support for a number of projects company-wide.
