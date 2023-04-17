April 17, 2023 - To remember the more than 4,000 lives lost on South Carolina roadways from 2019-2022, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will host a virtual Memorial Service for Highway Fatality Victims. This virtual memorial service will be available for viewing on the SCDPS Facebook page.
The service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. The virtual service will include a video tribute, music, and several messages of hope from various highway safety professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.