thumbnail_Screen Shot 2023-04-17 at 12.39.01 PM.png

Marion “Rollen” Chalmers and Frances Chalmers (l-r), the owners of Rollen’s RAW Grains, recently opened a new retail store and heritage foods destination on a two-acre site in Hardeeville, S.C.,  offering fresh local produce, heritage grains and agritourism experiences for groups, ranging from outdoor farm-to-table meals to tours of Lowcountry heritage rice fields.

April 21, 2023 - Rollen’s RAW Grains, the Lowcountry’s newest heritage foods destination, offers signature locally grown items like Carolina Gold Rice, Sea Island Red Peas and Sea Island Yellow Guinea Flint Grits, in addition to fresh local eggs, yogurt and produce at a new retail store located at 3333 S. Okatie Hwy. in Hardeeville, S.C. The bright, inviting country store features spacious front and back porches. Future plans include adding a large fire pit for oyster roasts and locally sponsored events with farm-to-table heritage meals.  

 

