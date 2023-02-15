February 15, 2023 - Ashley Goodrich, a certified planning professional with a background in transportation planning and zoning, has joined the Town of Hilton Head Island as a Principal Planner.  She is working within the Town’s Community Planning Division, where she will perform advanced planning, analysis, and research related to implementation of Our Plan, the Town’s comprehensive plan, and community planning initiatives in the Town’s Strategic Action Plan.

“We are pleased to welcome Ashley as a member of our community planning team. With her strengths in comprehensive planning, grant management, data analysis, strategic planning and community engagement, she will be an asset to the Town. She will work with us on Island-wide initiatives to plan and enhance infrastructure, land use, transportation and policy,” said Missy Luick, Assistant Community Development Director.

