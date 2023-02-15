February 15, 2023 - Ashley Goodrich, a certified planning professional with a background in transportation planning and zoning, has joined the Town of Hilton Head Island as a Principal Planner. She is working within the Town’s Community Planning Division, where she will perform advanced planning, analysis, and research related to implementation of Our Plan, the Town’s comprehensive plan, and community planning initiatives in the Town’s Strategic Action Plan.
“We are pleased to welcome Ashley as a member of our community planning team. With her strengths in comprehensive planning, grant management, data analysis, strategic planning and community engagement, she will be an asset to the Town. She will work with us on Island-wide initiatives to plan and enhance infrastructure, land use, transportation and policy,” said Missy Luick, Assistant Community Development Director.
Ashley has spent the last 10 years working as a planner and in other positions in urban areas including Savannah, Georgia; Norfolk, Virginia; LaPlace and New Orleans, Louisiana; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Fayetteville, Arkansas. She brings a range of experience in managing zoning projects, evaluating transit route performance, developing in-depth feasibility studies, and preparing grant applications.
Most recently, Ashley held positions as a planning manager and bus maintenance analyst coordinator for the Chatham Area Transit in Savannah. During her tenure with the agency, she developed a Comprehensive Operations Analysis and a Comprehensive Master Transit Plan, oversaw planning for multiple modes of transportation, and managed grant funded programs to ensure compliance with federal regulations. Prior to working in Savannah, Ashley was employed with the Hampton Roads Transit in Norfolk, where she was responsible for developing and implementing short range service plans, developing cost estimates and reports, coordinating plans with city officials, and working with citizens, interest groups and representatives from other governmental agencies on transit planning projects.
“What I love best about planning is creating environments and finding solutions that improve connectivity for people. With the experiences I have gained from living and working in various cities, I believe I will be able to provide insight into a number of initiatives the Town of Hilton Head Island has underway. I have grown to love the Lowcountry region and the environment. I hope I can make a meaningful contribution to the quality of life for Island residents and visitors,” Ashley said.
Ashley is originally from Arkansas and has lived in Thunderbolt, Georgia, for the past three years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture studies from the University of Arkansas and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of New Orleans. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and an allied member of the American Institute of Architects. She holds a lifetime membership in the Choctaw Nation. Outside of work, Ashley enjoys the outdoor environment, especially hot, summer weather, and daily walks with her dog, Joss, along the Wilmington River in Thunderbolt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.