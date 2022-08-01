August 1, 2022 - The Hilton Head Island Airport has secured over $33 Million towards the construction of the Airport Terminal Upgrade project.

“I would like to thank Congresswoman Nancy Mace, Rep. Jeff Bradley, Rep. Shannon Erickson, Rep. Weston Newton, Rep. Bill Herbkersman, Sen. Tom Davis, along with the Beaufort County Council for their effort to secure funding for this project, said Jon Rembold, Airport Director. “The Town of Hilton Head and Beaufort County will begin to see the Airport transform into a gateway that represents the culture and character of the area and will better serve our residents and visitors.”

