August 1, 2022 - The Hilton Head Island Airport has secured over $33 Million towards the construction of the Airport Terminal Upgrade project.
“I would like to thank Congresswoman Nancy Mace, Rep. Jeff Bradley, Rep. Shannon Erickson, Rep. Weston Newton, Rep. Bill Herbkersman, Sen. Tom Davis, along with the Beaufort County Council for their effort to secure funding for this project, said Jon Rembold, Airport Director. “The Town of Hilton Head and Beaufort County will begin to see the Airport transform into a gateway that represents the culture and character of the area and will better serve our residents and visitors.”
The approximately 43,000 square feet of terminal upgrade project will likely begin in the winter of 2022/2023.
On July 21, Congresswoman Mace announced the awarding of $8,865,987 million from a Department of Transportation FAA discretionary grant for the upgrade project.
“Tourism is one, if not the biggest, industry in our district. This grant, to expand the existing terminal at Hilton Head, will allow more people to come to visit, stay, and help grow the local economy,” said Rep. Mace. “I look forward to seeing these expansions firsthand in the months and years to come.”
The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently announced to Rembold the airport had received an additional $1 Million as a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration 2022 AIP grant awards, which, when combined with other annual grant funds, adds up to a total $11,626,638 in FAA funds in this grant cycle. The FAA awarded more than $622 Million in this fifth round of AIP grant program.
The airport will work with local officials to secure the remaining funds needed to complete the project. Construction will last approximately three years.
Current funding breakdown:
$21.6 million from the FAA/USDoT.
$12 million from the State of South Carolina
$2 million from Beaufort County
