August 17, 2023 - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, pre-construction, and construction services, has finished the construction of Delta Industrial Park in Gastonia, N.C. The Class-A industrial park was developed by Trinity Capital Advisors and features an 876,587-square-foot facility.

Located on Delta Drive directly off I-85, the park benefits from prominent roadway visibility and easy interstate access. The cross-dock building is constructed of concrete tilt walls and structural steel, with a 40-foot clear height, 180 dock positions, and four drive-in doors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.