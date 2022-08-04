August 4, 2022 - G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, has announced that it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
“The addition of our Greenville office marks an exciting time here at Hussey Gay Bell and enhances our ability to service existing Upstate clientele and further strengthens the firm’s regional brand presence in core market segments including industrial, commercial, residential and water/sewer. Having been in continuous operation in the Midlands and Lowcountry since 1985, it’s long been recognized that the Upstate region of the state is robust and continues to thrive and we look forward to being a part of that growth,” said Bell.
