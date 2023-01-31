January 31, 2023 - Hilton Head Island Realtor® Bill Anderson has joined luxury real estate brokerage Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty. For over 20 years, Anderson has cultivated an impressive career in Hilton Head Island's thriving real estate industry. Strengthened by experience in multiple facets of the industry, he offers his clientele a true expert perspective, particularly in acquiring income properties and second homes
Anderson graduated from the College of Charleston with degrees in History and Communications before launching into real estate on Hilton Head Island, first as a Realtor® and then as a property manager. His extensive knowledge propelled him to the position of general manager for one of the area's top vacation rental companies. He served as the company's Broker-in-Charge for six years, overseeing all of the South Carolina transactions and sales force, a substantial undertaking that solidified him as an income property expert. In recognition of his superior service, Anderson was one of 15 employees out of 200,000 awarded the company's highest honor in 2012.
