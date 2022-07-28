Brian’s practice focuses on advising clients regarding employment, benefits, and contract negotiations and disputes. His defense litigation background includes representing medical providers and institutions related to medical malpractice, employment, and licensing matters in state and federal court and before state agencies.
Brian began his legal career with a civil defense firm in Columbia, South Carolina. Prior to joining HunterMaclean, he served as a director of the health care and employment group at a firm in Boston, Massachusetts.
Brian graduated with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science. He earned his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2010. While in law school, Brian was a member of the South Carolina Law Review and participated in the J. Woodrow Lewis Moot Court Competition.
Brian is licensed to practice in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. He is a graduate of the Leadership Carolina Class of 2014 and an active member of the Defense Research Institute.
