July 28, 2023 - Colleton River Club, the Lowcountry’s premiere waterfront gated golf community, recently announced Christian A. Monchâtre as the Director of Culinary. Monchâtre is an award-winning chef across a wide variety of regional and international cuisines and an accomplished businessman in Clubs, fine dining, and restaurants. He will lead community-wide culinary efforts, while positively representing the culinary program of Colleton River and ensuring all dining venues become favorite destinations for Members and their guests, as the Club opens its new amenities.
During his career, Monchâtre has been employed as the Executive Chef for seven clubs in various locations around the United States, including The Jonathan Club in Los Angeles, the Pacific Union Club in San Francisco and the Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Each of these Clubs reflects the highest standard of Club dining excellence. For the past 5 years, Monchâtre has served as the Vice President of Culinary Operations for Heritage Group at Heritage Hotels & Resorts and the Sawmill Market (a food court with six outlets and 22 tenants) in New Mexico. Monchâtre has a proven track record for delivery of quality and consistency in the food and beverage service, while managing costs. He is a creative Chef who has developed specialized programs to attract and retain culinary talent, designed and launched new restaurant concepts, and introduced innovative menus while excelling at classical cuisine.
