June 17, 2021 - Group 3 Designs has added Daniel Prize to their team of experienced design professionals. Prize graduated with a Masters in Architecture from the University of Notre Dame.
While at The University of Notre Dame, Prize garnered valuable architectural experience during his internship at Duncan G. Stroik. Before that, he earned his BA in Philosophy from Cardinal Glennon College. At Group 3, Daniel will be a vital member of the architecture team, designing a wide-array of residential architecture from concept to completion. He will contribute in all phases from schematic design to contract bidding.
Group 3 Design is an award-winning, full-service design firm located in Hilton Head, SC serving Savannah, Bluffton, Beaufort and beyond the Lowcountry. Services include architecture, interior design, and renovations. In addition to their wide variety of services, Group 3 also operates the premiere retail store, Pyramids, in two separate Hilton Head locations. Group 3 Designs places an emphasis on designing according to their clients unique style, not their own.
For more information on Group 3 Design or Daniel Prize, visit https://www.group3designs.net/ or call 843-689-9060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.