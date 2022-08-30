August 30, 2022 - Don Myhan has joined The Seabrook of Hilton Head as Director of Human Resources.
In making the announcement, Chris Romick, Executive Director of The Seabrook of Hilton Head, said, “Don is a great asset for our team and has more than 40 years of HR experience in the private sector and as a consultant.”
Myhan will be responsible for The Seabrook’s employee relations, HR policies, recruiting, benefits, organizational development, and more. His previous experience includes serving as an HR consultant to multiple employers; Vice President, HR at Preferred Compounding Corporation; and as HDT Global’s Vice President, HR.
A native of Muscle Shoals, AL, Myhan earned his B.S. degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Alabama and M.A. degree in Human Resources Management from the Keller Graduate School of Business. He currently volunteers with the Society of Human Resources Management and as a board member with the Human Resources Institute. Myhan’s past community service includes the Community Services West-Eldercare Center in Cincinnati, OH and as a Little League Baseball Coach.
The Seabrook of Hilton Head is celebrating 40 years of service as a non-profit, tax-exempt charitable organization this year.For more information about The Seabrook of Hilton Head, visit theseabrook.com.
