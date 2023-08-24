August 24, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of Erich H. Dreier to their South Carolina sales team, as Realtor®. In this role, he will use his professional knowledge and customer service skills to serve as an expert for those looking to buy and sell homes or property in the region.
A long time restaurateur, most recently having served as the General Manager of Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant, Dreier is excited about his start in the real estate industry. Managing client expectations and being one’s trusted advisor is what he does best! With over 35 years of experience in customer service (through the food and beverage industry), he’s eager to translate this first class experience to home buyers and sellers.
