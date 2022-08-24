With over 15 years of industry experience, Frank specializes in the sale and marketing of real estate property in the heart of the Lowcountry. He enjoys showing his clients the wild beauty and rich history South Carolina has to offer, matching home buyers with properties and assisting sellers with the sale process. As a native to this region, Frank is uniquely positioned to help his clients navigate the local market and has the credentials needed for both buyers and sellers to feel confident in their transactions.
Having grown up in Georgetown, South Carolina, Frank knew from an early age that the coastal Lowcountry was where he was destined to be. After attending the University of South Carolina, he went on to live and work in both Greenville and Charleston, where he discovered his passion for sales. In 2006, Frank began his real estate career, combining his vast experience with his intrinsic knowledge of the coastal region to effortlessly transition into the real estate world.
Now residing in downtown Beaufort, Frank spends his free time enjoying life on the coast and is a new member of St. Helena Anglican Church. While clients know Frank for his unmatched understanding of regional market trends, his neighbors know him as the championship barbeque masterchef, having taken home many awards from both the Memphis and Kansas City barbeque circuits. He also loves his Scottish Heritage and Mini Coopers!
