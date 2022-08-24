August 24, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of Realtor® and Sales Consultant, Frank S. Collins, to their South Carolina sales team.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Frank specializes in the sale and marketing of real estate property in the heart of the Lowcountry. He enjoys showing his clients the wild beauty and rich history South Carolina has to offer, matching home buyers with properties and assisting sellers with the sale process. As a native to this region, Frank is uniquely positioned to help his clients navigate the local market and has the credentials needed for both buyers and sellers to feel confident in their transactions. 

