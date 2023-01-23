January 23, 2022 - The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island will host their 16th annual cycling fundraiser, “Pedal Hilton Head”, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The event is the Club’s second largest annual fundraiser and is expected to raise over $100,000 and draw 700 cyclists. All proceeds go directly to support the Club’s mission to serve local youth.

There are six, staged route options for cyclists to choose from and ride in on Sunday morning starting as early as 7:30 a.m. All routes start and finish at Lowcountry Celebration Park. Those ride options range from a 2-mile family-friendly option to a 62- mile Metric Century ride for avid cyclists (with several options in between).

