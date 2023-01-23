January 23, 2022 - The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island will host their 16th annual cycling fundraiser, “Pedal Hilton Head”, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The event is the Club’s second largest annual fundraiser and is expected to raise over $100,000 and draw 700 cyclists. All proceeds go directly to support the Club’s mission to serve local youth.
There are six, staged route options for cyclists to choose from and ride in on Sunday morning starting as early as 7:30 a.m. All routes start and finish at Lowcountry Celebration Park. Those ride options range from a 2-mile family-friendly option to a 62- mile Metric Century ride for avid cyclists (with several options in between).
“Riders of various levels of experience will enjoy carefully planned, safe, scenic routes through beautiful Hilton Head Island,” said Committee Co-Chair, Russell Whiteford. “It’s a fun ride with a great cause!”
Pedal Hilton Head Island has exciting updates in 2023, including never-before access to Sea Pines Resort for the 62-mile ride. Pedal will also host a pre-party event at The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head on Saturday, May 6 complete with live music, beer & wine, and food options. This themed event will draw riders to the Club to bring a sense of community and purpose to the Sunday ride. Riders who register after April 2 will also be able to pick up their t-shirts and ride package (those who register before will receive it in the mail.)
After the riding event Sunday, participants and the families will enjoy a light meal that is included in the cost of their event registration. All registered participants (except for the family registration) will receive a complimentary Pedal Hilton Head 2023 T-Shirt, backpack and other goodies provided by sponsors.
Close to fifty percent of the nearly 700 registered riders of Pedal Hilton Head Island are expected to be from greater than 50 miles away. Pedal Hilton Head Island has partnered with two hotels to provide accommodations discounts for visitors. The town of Hilton Head and local businesses appreciate this welcome bump in hospitality the first weekend in May. For preferred hotels, please visit: www.pedalhhi.org/travel.
Registration fees start as low as $50 for a family fun ride with up to five family members, or ride for a specific Club member for $300. Early registration for a single rider is $70 and ends 2/5/23. Registration is only at www.pedalhhi.org.
Local businesses who are interested in sponsoring the event are welcome. Sponsorships start at $250 and go to $7,500 and are an excellent way to promote brands, services, and products while giving back to the community.
