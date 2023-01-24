January 24, 2023 - For the 12th consecutive year, the prestigious and historic Forest City Gun Club in Savannah will be the site of the Sporting Clays Shoot to benefit Pockets Full of Sunshine (PFS) on Friday, March 10.
Proceeds raised from this fund-raising event support the non-profit organization, PFS, which creates vocational and social opportunities for adults with disabilities and engages them in the greater Hilton Head Island/Bluffton communities.
This action-packed day draws shooters of all levels and its prestigious venue—America’s oldest, continuously operating skeet, trap and sporting clays shooting club—is particularly appealing to shooting sports aficionados.
Hilton Head residents Fuzzy Davis and Carol Bartholomew and their committee work tirelessly to create this unique fundraiser, with its authentic atmosphere of spirited camaraderie and competition.
“This annual event has an awesome vibe and has become wildly popular,” says Davis. “The smiles are abundant and having the Adults with Disabilities participate in the day reminds everyone of why we are gathered. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how many clays you’ve broken because you are helping support a great need and cause. “
Barbara Wells, parent of a special needs adults says, “this is one of our favorite days of the year! Our son thrives at Pockets and we are grateful for their daily love and purpose to make a noble difference in his life and in our community. Everything PFS does is fun and valuable, they give us great hope for a bright future.”
Participants, sponsors, and volunteers are all treated to a one-of-a-kind experience with a full day of food provided by Skull Creek Boathouse and Downtown Catering, a shooting exhibition by Andrew Dunn, NSCA Certified Instructor and Manager at Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club, shooting event, awards, and reception. The day also includes an auction highlighting handcrafted and screen-printed items made by special needs adults.
Two incredible dove hunt excursions to Argentina are going to be auctioned and the popular gun raffle will take place. Raffle tickets are available for $25 apiece or five for $100. The winner does not need to be present.
The event, which sold out in 2022, is open to shooters of all abilities. Early registration is suggested. Sponsorship opportunities are available and appreciated.
To register online or purchase gun raffle tickets, visit www.pocketsfullofsun.org, or contact Carol Bartholomew at 843/384-1315.
