January 24, 2023 - For the 12th consecutive year, the prestigious and historic Forest City Gun Club in Savannah will be the site of the Sporting Clays Shoot to benefit Pockets Full of Sunshine (PFS) on Friday, March 10.

Proceeds raised from this fund-raising event support the non-profit organization, PFS, which creates vocational and social opportunities for adults with disabilities and engages them in the greater Hilton Head Island/Bluffton communities.  

