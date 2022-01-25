January 25, 2022 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., a multi-disciplined consulting engineering firm headquartered in Savannah, Georgia recently announced the acquisition of Langford Land Surveying,LLC.
The acquisition of Langford Land Surveying, LLC of Landrum, South Carolina will expand EMC’s Southeast footprint by creating eleven offices in the Southeastern United States, as well as enhance the surveying services provided and give Langford Land Surveying, LLC customers access to additional services such as engineering and landscape architecture. Langford Land Surveying, LLC, established in 1999 by Professional Land Surveyor, Jay Langford, is well known throughout the Carolinas for providing detailed, thorough surveys with exceptional customer service and cost-effective solutions, no matter the scope or size of a project.
The combination of Langford Land Surveying, LLC’s vast surveying knowledge with EMC’s 43 plus years of engineering and surveying expertise, along with a well-regarded presence throughout the Southeast, will provide clients quality engineering and surveying solutions. In addition, this represents a continuation of EMC’s strategic growth in order to enhance all engineering and surveying capabilities.
Established in 1978, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. provides engineering and surveying services throughout the United States. With eleven office locations, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is strategically located to provide local planning, surveying, geotechnical, engineering, landscape architecture, and construction phase services. For more information, visit emc-eng.com.
