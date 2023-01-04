January 4, 2022 - Christmas came a little early for seven South Carolina families who have experienced tragedy within the past year, as part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s 2022 Christmas Initiative. 

“These families have been through so much. Each of them have lost a loved one in a motor vehicle collision or they have been left standing by their loved one’s side as they recover from a severe injury caused by a collision. We are so thankful that we have been able to shower them with love and kindness and hopefully give them a bright spot in what’s been a really challenging year,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol.

