September 28, 2022 - Savannah Hardscapes recently announced that John Stalnaker has been hired as the Estimator at their headquarters in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
John brings several years of sales experience to the Savannah Hardscapes team. He previously sold hardscape and masonry materials to contractors and homeowners. He earned his degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Georgia. As the Estimator, John will analyze construction plans and specifications to determine the scope of work for all masonry, concrete, and hardscape projects. His attention to detail will ensure accurate proposals for our customers based on labor and material costs.
