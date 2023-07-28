July 28, 2023 - Yemassee Town Council approved Resolution 23-13, authorizing the execution of an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Town of Ridgeland to enable the police departments to enter into a mutual aid partnership, allowing for the proper and prudent exercise of public safety functions across jurisdictional lines.
"This Intergovernmental Agreement is a significant step forward in strengthening the collaboration between Yemassee and Ridgeland,” said Mayor Colin J. Moore. “It will enable us to respond more effectively to emergencies and ensure the safety and well-being of our communities."
The partnership aims to foster cooperation between the Yemassee Police Department and the Ridgeland Police Department, enabling them to provide enhanced law enforcement services in the event of emergencies, natural disasters, civil disorders, criminal investigations, and other critical situations. The agreement allows law enforcement officers from one jurisdiction to possess the same legal rights, powers, and duties as officers in the contracting agency.
"We are excited to forge this partnership with the Town of Ridgeland through the approved Intergovernmental Agreement. This collaboration will enable our law enforcement agencies to work hand in hand, enhancing our capabilities to ensure public safety and effectively respond to any challenges that may arise. We will strive to protect and serve our communities with utmost dedication and professionalism,” said Chief of Police Gregory Alexander.
The agreement outlines the procedures for requesting assistance, vesting authority and jurisdiction, primary responsibilities, personnel, costs, and records, among other key provisions. Both parties have agreed to maintain their equipment, bear the costs incurred during operations, and provide insurance coverage as required by law.
The Town Council of Yemassee encourages continued cooperation and open communication between the two police departments. The agreement will remain in effect until terminated by either party upon written notice.
