July 28, 2023 - Yemassee Town Council approved Resolution 23-13, authorizing the execution of an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Town of Ridgeland to enable the police departments to enter into a mutual aid partnership, allowing for the proper and prudent exercise of public safety functions across jurisdictional lines.

"This Intergovernmental Agreement is a significant step forward in strengthening the collaboration between Yemassee and Ridgeland,” said Mayor Colin J. Moore. “It will enable us to respond more effectively to emergencies and ensure the safety and well-being of our communities." 

