July 29, 2022 - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has finished design-build work on a veterinary hospital facility for New River Veterinary Specialists.

Located on a 5.2-acre site in Hardeeville, S.C., the state-of-the-art emergency and specialty hospital provides 24/7 advanced animal care to Jasper and Beaufort Counties and the surrounding areas, including Bluffton, Ridgeland, Beaufort, Savannah, and the nearby islands.

