July 29, 2022 - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has finished design-build work on a veterinary hospital facility for New River Veterinary Specialists.
Located on a 5.2-acre site in Hardeeville, S.C., the state-of-the-art emergency and specialty hospital provides 24/7 advanced animal care to Jasper and Beaufort Counties and the surrounding areas, including Bluffton, Ridgeland, Beaufort, Savannah, and the nearby islands.
The roughly 15,000 square-foot building design features exterior lap siding and storefront windows with an elevated dual canopy front entrance. The facility houses multiple surgery and exam areas, a CT scanner, an x-ray machine, and several veterinarian offices. A dog run area outside with artificial turf provides a space where pets can roam and play.
Tom Black, executive vice president at Frampton Construction, commented, “The opening of this facility represents the culmination of a years-long dream held by the doctors at New River Vet. Their passion has been contagious and we’re proud to have delivered an innovative, best-in-class animal hospital to serve the surrounding Lowcountry community and their beloved pets.”
Other partners involved in the construction of the facility, which opened its doors in late June, include Novus Architects, Hoyt & Berenyi (civil engineers), Fortress Engineers (structural engineers), and Charleston Engineering (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineers).
