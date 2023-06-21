June 21, 2023 - Hilton Head Hospital recently announced it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for Three Years in a Row (2021-2023) and One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement in 2023 according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.

This achievement puts Hilton Head Hospital in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for Joint Replacement, according to Healthgrades.

