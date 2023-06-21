June 21, 2023 - Hilton Head Hospital recently announced it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for Three Years in a Row (2021-2023) and One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement in 2023 according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
This achievement puts Hilton Head Hospital in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for Joint Replacement, according to Healthgrades.
“This type of recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of our physicians, clinical and support staff to put patients and best practices first. As an organization, we are very proud of this accomplishment and what it represents,” said Joel C. Taylor, Market Chief Executive Officer for Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, which includes Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital.
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between America’s 100 Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement and hospitals that did not receive this distinction. For example: From 2019-2021, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award have, on average, a 65.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.* Additionally, patients treated at hospitals which did not receive the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award are, on average, 2.91 times more likely to experience one or more complications in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award.*
In addition to being recognized as One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for both Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement, Hilton Head Hospital is also ranked in the Top Three Hospitals in South Carolina, according to Healthgrades. This year, Hilton Head Hospital has also been recognized with the following distinctions:
- Five-star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery for Three Years in a Row (2021-2023)
- Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for Two Years in a Row (2022-2023)
- Recipient of the Healthgrades Surgical Care Excellence Award™ for Two Years in a Row (2022-2023)
- Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pneumonia in 2023
- Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke in 2023
- Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Procedures for Three Years in a Row (2021-2023)
“We commend Hilton Head Hospital for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients undergoing Orthopedic Surgery,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”
